What Happens To Aircraft Carriers When They Are Retired?

The United States Navy has been using aircraft carriers since 1922, when the USS Langley (CV-1) was commissioned. Ever since then, carriers have sailed all across the seven seas like steel behemoths, serving as the flagships of every fleet. The length of time a carrier is in service varies: The USS Langley (CV-1) remained in service for 29 years before it was sunk in 1942. Meanwhile, the USS Ranger (CV-4) only served for 12 years before it was decommissioned. That said, The creation of nuclear-powered carriers ensured that these floating command centers can serve a commission for at least 50 years.

When a carrier is retired, otherwise known as a "decommissioning," they are sent into a port and stripped for spare parts and materials. Some carriers are sold to other countries, allowing the United States to make some money rather than losing it by paying a third party to scrap it. On occasion, though, after a carrier has been stripped of every last useful spare part, the Navy will donate the ship to serve as a museum for the public. One such museum is the USS Midway (CV-41) in San Diego, California.

The Navy has been known to get creative in the past. When the Navy decommissioned the USS Forrestal (CV-59), it was meant to become a museum. Unfortunately, that didn't work out, so the Navy considered sinking it and turning it into an artificial reef. Unfortunately, that idea also fell through and the ship was simply given to a scrapping company.

