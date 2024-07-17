The Story Of The U.S. Navy's First-Ever Aircraft Carrier

Aircraft carriers are the most important and impressive vessels in the U.S. Naval fleet, and it's been that way for decades. The first aircraft carrier, or more accurately, the first time a plane launched from a naval vessel, took place in 1912 from the French seaplane carrier Foudre. Other nations saw what was possible with naval aviation and soon joined in on the race to build effective and efficient mobile naval launch platforms.

While European nations started the aircraft carrier craze just prior to the outbreak of World War I, the United States wasn't too far behind. The construction of the USS Langley (CV-1/AV-3), the U.S.' first aircraft carrier, began in 1911. It took over a decade before the Langley could set sail as a carrier, which she did multiple times. She was ultimately commissioned, decommissioned, and recommissioned multiple times between 1913 and 1942.

When the Langley first launched in 1913, she was called the Jupiter and began life as a Proteus-class collier, which was a type of cargo ship used around the turn of the century. Eventually, the need for change arose alongside the advent of advanced technology, enabling shipbuilders to alter her configuration and install a deck. Once this was done, the Langley became the U.S. Navy's first aircraft carrier, and she served with distinction for decades.