Why The Real-Life Inspiration For GI Joe's Iconic Aircraft Carrier Is Still A Mystery

The G.I. Joe toy line from the 1980s remains one of the most popular of its era. It features loads of hero and villain characters, playsets, and vehicles to make battles between the Joes and COBRA as action-packed as possible from the comfort of your living room. The undeniable pièce de résistance is the U.S.S. Flagg, which cost $109.99 when it released in 1985 and boasted dimensions of around 7 feet long, roughly 3 feet in width, and nearly 3 feet in height. What's far less concrete about this toy is its actual inspiration, which remains debated almost 40 years after it hit toy store shelves.

Over the years, the basis for the U.S.S. Flagg has been attributed to two different real-world United States Navy aircraft carriers. A popular claim is that it's based on a Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier, using the look of both the toy and the "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" animated series as a reference. However, it's not an exact match, which lends credence to an alleged claim from designer Greg Berndtson. It has been reported that he shared that the vessel was actually loosely based on the U.S.S. Intrepid and is a modified Essex-Class aircraft carrier. The operative word there is "loosely" — making it sound as though he didn't intend for it to be an accurate replica of such ships.

With all of this in mind, the best conclusion one can come to is that the U.S.S. Flagg is its own thing. It includes aspects of both vessels but doesn't strictly represent a Nimitz or Essex-Class aircraft carrier, which are similar yet still rather different in multiple ways.

[Featured images by Michael Cole/U.S. Navy through Wikimedia Commons, Joseph Pol Sebastian Gocong through Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]