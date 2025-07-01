13 Of The Longest-Range Operational Missiles In The US Military, Ranked

General Patton may have said, "Wars may be fought with weapons, but they are won by men," but that was before humanity started harnessing the power of the missile and turned it into a weapon of unimaginable power.

Missiles are a crucial part of any military's arsenal. Black Hawk helicopters can be equipped with them, and conversely, if a soldier wants to destroy a Black Hawk helicopter, they can shoot a missile at it. These self-propelled projectiles come in a variety of sizes and thus can be shot an equally varied number of distances. Generally speaking, the bigger the missile, the larger its range, but just what is the upper limit?

Missiles have become so mighty, we can launch them at enemies from other continents with frightening accuracy. Here are 13 of the longest-range missiles the United States military currently uses. Why just the United States? Because the U.S. spends more money on its military than any other country on the planet, and for the fiscal year of 2025, the U.S. government planned to have 40% of the money go towards missiles and missile-related systems. Let's just say that the U.S. military bets big on bombs and ballistics.