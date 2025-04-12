Can Submarines Launch Missiles While Submerged? A Look At How Their Weapons Systems Work

For most of the submarines' military history, launching a missile of any kind was out of the question. Subs were primarily used throughout much of the 20th century as covert anti-ship vessels capable of launching torpedoes at enemy ships. Things began to change with the advent of nuclear power, and modern submarines are quite different. The subs currently creeping along the depths of the world's oceans are powerful missile platforms capable of launching various ordnances.

Advertisement

Modern subs like the United States Navy's Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarines are designed to fire off massive submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM), and plenty of people likely know that thanks to movies like "Crimson Tide." What most folks aren't aware of is exactly how these missiles are launched, begging the question, "Can submarines launch missiles while submerged?" The answer to that question is yes, but it's not as simple as pushing a button at any depth and launching any kind of missile — it's a complex process.

When the U.S. first test-fired an SLBM from the USS Cusk (SS-348) in 1947, it did so with modified equipment from the deck on the surface. It took time to develop the technology needed to fire missiles from beneath the waves, but nowadays, shooting off a variety of missile types while submerged isn't only possible; it's the best option for tactical deployment of weapon systems that keep submarines as safe as possible from detection until the last possible moment. Here's what subs can fire and how submarine underwater missile systems work.

Advertisement