What's The Difference Between The F/A-18 Hornet And Super Hornet Fighter Jets?

Whenever the United States military fields new equipment, it tends to go through various refits and upgrades over time. Instead of outright replacing the M-16 during the Vietnam War, the Army switched to the M-16A1 and, a while later, the M-16A2. It's true for everything from guns and trucks to tanks and fighter jets. When fighter jets get upgrades, it's often given significant advances in technology, weapon systems, and more.

Fighters can also be made in several variants throughout their service life, and the F/A-18 is no exception. The aircraft first entered into the inventory in 1983 for the U.S. Marine Corps, and it's remained in service ever since. The way it's managed to stay competitive more than 40 years after its introduction is thanks to the many refits it underwent over the years. These days, the US doesn't use the original F/A-18 Hornet — we fly the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

The new name wasn't given merely because the aircraft got some new software updates and a couple of flashy missiles. The name was given because the F/A-18 Super Hornet is a vastly improved version of the original, having undergone major renovations to the airframe's size and weight, its fuel consumption, weapon stations, mission flexibility, reduced maintenance, an improved radar system, more advanced missiles, and more. So, the Super Hornet is more than just a mere upgrade.

