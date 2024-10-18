Here's How Much An F-18 Super Hornet Jet Actually Costs To Build

While the Super Hornet has been in service since 1999, 25 years as of this writing, the Navy intends to keep it as a viable workhorse for another two decades. Rear Adm. John Lemmon said as much in the NAVAIR press release, stating, "The Super Hornet remains a predominant aircraft in the carrier air wing and will continue to provide significant combat capability into the 2040s." However, that doesn't mean the Navy isn't looking ahead because all great things must come to an end. In all likelihood, the Super Hornet, a fourth generation fighter jet, will be replaced by a sixth gen fighter.

Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman are all competing for the contract to design the Navy's next-generation fighter that's being referred to as the F/A-XX for the time being. There's no design just yet, just some mock-ups from some of the contractors but on top of a cutting-edge engine, the sixth gen fighter will come equipped with "advanced sensors, advanced lethality, advanced range, and being able to integrate with manned and unmanned capabilities together," Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti told Air & Space Forces Magazine. Winner of the contract likely won't be chosen until 2025 sometime.

If all goes according to plan, the Navy could receive and get it in service by the 2030s. Since the Air Force has put its search for a sixth gen fighter on hold due to rising costs, the Navy might end up with one first.

