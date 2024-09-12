WHY THE FLIGHT DECK OF AN AIRCRAFT CARRIER IS THE DANGER ZONE

There are many jobs in the United States military that are dangerous — it's the military, after all. That said, there are a few positions that are far more dangerous than others. The job at the top of the list of most dangerous in the military is working on the flight deck of an operational aircraft carrier. Kenny Loggins' hit song, "Danger Zone," which is featured in the movie "Top Gun," is all about carrier flight operations, though the term "Danger Zone" has several meanings.

Flight operations are dangerous anywhere in the world, but an aircraft carrier is very different from a small airport in the middle of nowhere. The ship itself is typically moving under its own power while it's also moved by the ocean. Most people working on the deck of an aircraft carrier aren't about to walk off the edge, but it does happen. Still, the most dangerous aspect of flight operations is dealing with the aircraft themselves. Accidents happen and have happened throughout aircraft carrier operations, and they're often deadly.

Of course, safety is on everyone's mind, given the "controlled chaos" of a carrier deck, from the officers in the tower to the pilots in their aircraft, and the men and women on the deck. Proper training and maintenance are key, but even with every precaution taken, the deck of an aircraft carrier remains one of the most dangerous places to work in the U.S. military. There's a reason it's called the Danger Zone, and each one of these accidents proves that anything can happen during flight operations on an aircraft carrier.

