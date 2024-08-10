How Many USS Enterprise Aircraft Carriers Have There Been, And Are Any In Service?

Thanks to "Star Trek," the most well-known ship in the U.S. Navy is probably the USS Enterprise. There's a reason for that, and while the "Star Trek" franchise has been incredibly successful at putting that name out there, there's plenty of history that goes into naming a ship Enterprise, and there have been several over the years. As of August 2024, three aircraft carriers have been named "Enterprise," though none currently sail.

Advertisement

The first carrier to be named USS Enterprise entered into active service for the Navy in 1938. That vessel, designated CV-6, was a Yorktown-class aircraft carrier that served with distinction throughout World War II, and her record speaks for itself. The USS Enterprise was the most decorated American naval vessel of World War II, so she made a significant impact on American and world history.

The second USS Enterprise aircraft carrier (CVN-65) entered service in 1961, and was the first U.S. aircraft carrier powered by nuclear reactors. That ship was involved in the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam, among other important engagements. She sailed for more than 50 years before her decommissioning. The third aircraft carrier to be called Enterprise is actually still under construction. A total of eight U.S. Navy vessels bore the name Enterprise, going back to the very first one in 1775, which was a 70-ton sloop-of-war, though it wasn't built by the Americans.

Advertisement