How Fast Can Aircraft Carriers Go, And Which Country Has The Fastest?

Modern aircraft carriers are the most advanced and largest machines of war ever invented, with emphasis on "largest." While aircraft carriers used in World War I and II were impressive and large vessels, they pale in comparison to what exists today. The U.S. fielded the Essex class of carriers during WWII, which displaced over 36,000 tons. That's a lot, but the latest U.S. carrier class, the Gerald R. Ford, displaces 100,000 tons.

That's a lot of weight to move about the ocean surface, but modern carriers are relatively swift despite their mass. Of course, the U.S. isn't the only nation to use aircraft carriers, even if it has the most in operation, with 11 sailing as of mid-2024. China has five carriers in various stages of operation, while France has one. India, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Italy, South Korea, and Australia all operate two each, while Russia technically has one, but it's not presently operational, with one allegedly under development.

Currently, the U.S. operates two classes of carriers, the Nimitz and Gerald R. Ford, and they both move through the water at comparable speeds. China's carrier fleet consists of various ships, including the newly launched Fuijan. The U.K. operates two Queen Elizabeth-class carriers, while other nations use a variety of carriers either constructed in-house or purchased from other nations. Still, there are dozens of aircraft carriers around the world, but which country has the fastest?