Russia Plans To Build An Enormous Super Aircraft Carrier: Here's What We Know About It

Russia is not a country many think of often when discussing aircraft carriers. While the Russian Federation has a single aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, it's old, comparatively small, isn't nuclear powered, and has been undergoing a much-needed refit since 2018. The United States has 11 aircraft carriers and is building more that are incomparably more advanced than the Kuznetsov, and Russia knows this all too well.

Russia announced plans to build a modern aircraft carrier in 2015, and given the claims, the supercarrier would be the largest ever built. The plan was called Project 23E000E and was intended to enter service by 2030. Ideally, the Russians would build a carrier comparable to the newest class of American ships, the Gerald R. Ford supercarrier, which was still in development at the time. According to Russia Beyond, upon making the announcement, Professor Vadim Kozyulin from the Academy of Military Sciences said, "It will be a floating airport that is accompanied by an entire squadron of ships."

Kozyulin's description is apt for something like the USS Gerald R. Ford, so Russia's plans were comparable. The planned vessel, the Shtorm, would travel up to 30 mph; it would displace 100,000 tons of seawater and would be crewed by around 4,000 personnel. Additionally, the Shtorm would support up to 90 aircraft, matching the strength of a Ford-class American carrier. Russia's planned carrier would cost some 350 billion to one trillion rubles.

[Featured image by LeAZ-1977 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]