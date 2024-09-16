Which Countries Have The Most F/A-18s In Their Military?

The F/A-18 Hornet is a highly recognizable fighter jet that's been in operation since 1978. In addition to the United States military flying this twin-engine fighter for combat missions, the Navy's flight demonstration team — the Blue Angels — has been performing for audiences worldwide with it since 1986. Filmmakers have also featured it in several movies such as 1996's "Independence Day" and 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick." It's a reliable jet that has undergone multiple upgrades throughout the years, ultimately evolving from the Hornet (A-D models) to the Super Hornet (E/F models) in 2000.

The Super Hornet can fly at speeds up to Mach 1.8, and carry a combination of air-to-air missiles and laser-guided bombs. It has a total of 11 hardpoints, up from the original Hornet's nine, allowing it carry quite a payload for a variety of missions. It might not have all the strengths of the F-22 Raptor, but it's still a highly sought after fighter from various countries.

Naturally, being an American-made aircraft, America's military has a hefty number of them in their arsenal. Specially designed for aircraft carrier launches and landings, the Super Hornet has been a mainstay of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps since its debut.

Australia was the first international customer for the Super Hornet, and a slew of other countries soon followed suit, adding to their already existing inventory of older-generation Hornets. The F/A-18 makes up six percent of all combat aircraft used around the world, according to Flight Global.

