Which Countries Have The Most Number Of F-16s In Their Military?

More than four decades have passed since General Dynamic delivered the first F-16 to the United States Air Force. While the versatile jet is no longer the aerial ace in the U.S. Armed Forces' arsenal, it remains one of the best fighter planes to ever grace the fleet. Dubbed the "Fighting Falcon," F-16s joined the U.S. Air Force fleet in 1978, with General Dynamic looking to fill the military's need for a lightweight jet that didn't sacrifice speed, maneuverability, or tactical capabilities. Upon delivery, Air Force pilots discovered the F-16 more than fit the bill, with the jet fast becoming a favorite in the U.S. arsenal.

Now, several generations into its development, F-16s continue to fly missions for the U.S. Military. However, given the general age of many of the F-16s in the fleet and the addition of modern fighters like the cutting-edge F-35 that are arguably more capable in the air-to-air combat arena, the jets are seeing less action than they used to — even as they are also in use by upwards of 25 other military forces across the globe.

Of course, given that F-16s originated in America and have largely been manufactured on U.S. soil over the years, it should hardly come as a surprise that the United States Military still boasts more Fighting Falcons in its arsenal than any other country in the world. According to 2024 numbers provided by Flight Global, the U.S. Armed Forces currently has 897 F-16s in active duty over its various branches.

