How Fast Can A Cruise Missile Fly? A Look At The Top Speed Of These Deadly Weapons

Missiles of various types have been around for ages, but the concept of a cruise missile, or a self-propelled guided missile, first surfaced in the early 20th century. Granted, the technology has come a long way since the concept first arose, and modern cruise missiles are incredibly significant weapon systems that are constantly evolving. There's more than one type of cruise missile used by the world's militaries, and they're typically separated by speed. There are variations regarding launch systems and preferred targets, which is why there are air, naval, and land-launch systems.

There are anti-ship cruise missiles, nuclear-armed cruise missiles, and much more. Still, whatever type of system they are, all cruise missiles are fast and bring a great deal of destructive power. The speed range is wide, beginning with subsonic missiles capable of flying under Mach 1. Supersonic missiles fly at Mach 1-5, and hypersonic missiles are almost too fast to comprehend at Mach 5+. There are reasons why a military might employ a subsonic cruise missile over a hypersonic one, as speed isn't necessarily the most important factor in their use.

Like the many propeller-driven planes used by the military, slower vehicles typically burn less fuel, offering a boost in range. Essentially, the slower the speed, the greater the range, though this isn't always true of cruise missiles. That's all well and good if you have the time and distance to strike a target, but using a faster launch vehicle can also be ideal, as they're all but impossible to shoot out of the sky. Here are the different speed classifications of cruise missiles and how fast they travel.

