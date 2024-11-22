Ballistic Missile Types: A Guide To The Big 4

Unlike cruise missiles — which can travel close to the ground, are hard to detect, and can use GPS or be manually guided toward their marks — ballistic missiles are instead fired high into the air before falling unpowered back down toward their intended targets. Initial propulsion into the sky is done by rockets that use either solid or liquid fuel, and ballistic missiles have three stages of flight. The first stage is the boost phase as the rocket is firing, while the second and third are the unpowered stages in which the rocket still continues upward (midcourse phase) before coming down (terminal phase). Some ballistic missiles can travel up to 15,000 mph, though the speeds and ranges of missiles vary from type to type.

In fact, ballistic missiles are generally classified into four different categories based on their range: short-range, medium-range, intermediate-range, and intercontinental. During the Cold War, the U.S. and Soviet Union manufactured thousands of ballistic missiles, with many still operational today. While they are very powerful and dangerous and even nuclear capable, they're not foolproof — the U.S. and some allies use the Patriot Air Defense System and the Arrow 3 Anti-Ballistic Missile Defense System as a shield against them.

Ballistic missiles are unfortunately very much in the news lately, as they've been recently used by both sides in the Russo-Ukrainian War. Ukraine is even alleging that, in November 2024, Russia became the first country to use an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in an armed conflict. However, Russia is claiming that the missile is actually a medium-range ballistic missile. At the time of writing, it's still unclear what type of ballistic missiles are being used in the conflict. Nevertheless, here's a guide to the four types of ballistic missiles.

