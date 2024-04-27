How Israel's Air-Defense Systems Intercept Ballistic Missiles In Outer Space

Overnight on April 13, 2024, Iran launched a huge missile barrage aimed at Israel. In response, Israel and its allies executed a successful missile defense operation dubbed "Iron Shield." Israel's military confirmed the following day, that out of hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones sent by Iran, 99 percent were intercepted and shot down. This ad-hoc missile defense coalition utilized several technologies, ranging from the U.S. Aegis system to Israel's Iron Dome and even F-15 fighter-launched missile interceptions.

Furthermore, videos recorded by civilians on the ground have provided an unprecedented opportunity to look at one element of Israel's air defense apparatus in action: the Arrow 3, or Hetz 3.

The Arrow 3 system is remarkable because it uses hypersonic missiles to intercept incoming threats in space, directly colliding with them — known as hit-to-kill — before the offensive reenters the earth's atmosphere. During Iran's attack, the impact of these interceptions could be seen with explosions at high altitudes illuminating the night sky.

[Featured image by Bricktop via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]