Israel's Iron Dome Missile System: How Does It Work?

Touted to be one of the most effective defense systems in the world, Israel's Iron Dome has been intercepting enemy missiles and other aerial attack vectors for over a decade. Developed in collaboration with Israeli defense tech vendor Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries, the system was first deployed in 2011, and has since reportedly been sold to a handful of Israel's geopolitical allies.

To describe it in the most fundamental terms, it's a short-range anti-mortar, anti-rocket, and anti-artillery system that also happens to be the fastest and most accurate setup of its kind at what it does. According to Israel's defense division, the Iron Dome was able to intercept as many as 97% of missiles fired at its territory, as of 2022.

Iron Dome working over Tel Aviv after rocket barrages pic.twitter.com/bGHlf9jr7u — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) May 11, 2021

As per documents obtained via the Congressional Research Service, the U.S. government also contributed financially — to the tune of $3 billion — and technically to Iron Dome's development in the name of "U.S. Foreign Aid to Israel." American defense tech firm Raytheon Technologies Corp also played an active role in the development. The U.S. itself has purchased the Iron Dome tech from Israel, but deployment was later nixed.

At the heart of the Iron Dome's defense capabilities is the Tamir Interceptor, while the two other critical components are the battle management and weapon control system (BMC) and the ELM 2084 Multimission Radar (MMR). According to Raytheon, the system is effective round the clock and can be deployed "in all weather conditions including low clouds, rain, dust storms, and fog."