What Is The Patriot Air Defense System, And How Does It Work?

When it comes to missile defense systems, few carry as much weight as the PATRIOT system used by the United States and many of its NATO allies. On the face of it, PATRIOT is a highly complex system based around a simple concept. Incoming threats are detected and tracked, missiles are sent off to intercept those threats, and depending on the exact missile used they will either detonate in the threat's vicinity and take it out or impact the dangerous flying object directly.

PATRIOT is an acronym that stands for "Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target" and the system was developed by The U.S. Army Missile Command. These days, the system is manufactured by Raytheon, a defense contractor regularly employed by the U.S. Government. The missiles that the system uses are also made by Raytheon — though other contractors including the Martin Marietta Corporation, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin have all been involved in supplying components or missiles. As its name suggests, the system uses radar to detect an incoming threat, then dispatches a missile to take that threat out. There are several types of missile on offer, with cheaper, more primitive, options detonating close to the threat in the hope that the blast and/or shrapnel will incapacitate it. More advanced, expensive, and modern missiles impact the threat directly, increasing the odds of said threat being neutralized while also vastly increasing complexity.

In the west, PATRIOT is arguably both the best known, and most widely spread, missile defense system on the market. It has a long history, and has seen both success and relative failures over the years. Here's everything you need to know about the PATRIOT's past, present, and future.