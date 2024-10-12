How Many ICBM Silos Does The US Air Force Have?

If you grew up during the Cold War, you know all too well the potential horrors of nuclear war. Movies, television shows, and worldwide conflicts made it necessary for American schoolchildren to practice duck and cover drills, hoping to find a way to survive a nearby nuclear detonation. That's a lot of fear for children to have, but one thing that the adults knew was that nuclear war wasn't likely, as modern nukes were and are a weapon better unused than used.

To that end, the U.S. enacted a policy called Mutual Assured Destruction, or MAD. Essentially, it revolved around the Nuclear Triad, a practice of employing Ohio-class nuclear submarines, strategic bombers like the B-21 Raider, and Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) in various places around the U.S. and in allied territories. MAD ensured that had the Soviet Union attack the U.S. with nuclear arms, they'd receive the same in kind, and since nobody wanted to actually end the world, thousands of nuclear weapons sat unused.

These days, nukes aren't spoken about with the same level of fear, though Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps reminding the world that he has them. For the U.S., many ICBM silos were closed and dismantled, while other aspects of the Nuclear Triad were toned down via the START treaty and others. This leaves the public wondering — how many ICBMs do the U.S. Air Force currently have and operate? The number is surprising, as the U.S. has 450 ICBM silos in operation 24/7.

