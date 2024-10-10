How Does The US Nuclear Triad Work?

Many know the phrase "mutually assured destruction." That phrase can be applied to many different scenarios, but it's most commonly attached to the use of nuclear weapons. It's the idea that the threat of retaliation with nuclear weapons will keep other nations from using their nuclear weapons. It's a standstill that has worked so far. The United States of America has thousands of nuclear weapons at its disposal that it keeps all across the globe. When one refers to the nuclear triad, they're referring to the three different "legs" that make up the delivery method for those nuclear weapons. America's nuclear triad warheads can be mounted onto bombs and missiles launched from the air, the sea, and the land.

Having such a robust system ensures that America will always have a way to retaliate against a nuclear attack even if one or two of the legs are taken out. As of 2021, the country has roughly 3,800 nuclear warheads in its arsenal. It used to be around 5,000, but a good chunk of the inventory has been scaled back and await dismantlement. There are roughly 400 silos designed to launch nuclear warheads, with 14 submarines covering the sea portion of the triad, and 66 bombers and fighter jets for the air leg.