10 Propeller Aircraft Still Used By The US Military

We live in an age of military jet engines and have since the tail end of World War II. For the most part, the majority of commercial and military aircraft are powered by jet engines, but some planes still use turboprops to get around the world's skies, and surprisingly, that includes the United States military. It's certainly not what most people would expect, given the prevalence of jets in use around the country in the 21st century, but as is often the case in the military, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

That applies to all kinds of aircraft operated by the U.S. military, especially those with propellers. Some propeller-driven aircraft are used primarily for transporting cargo and personnel, while others are used only for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance purposes. Many unmanned aerial vehicles like the MQ-1 Predator, MQ-9 Reaper, RQ-11B Raven, and RQ-7 Shadow use propellers to get around, but when you're talking about larger manned aircraft, propellers are rarer.

Still, there are plenty of turboprop-driven aircraft around the world, and several militaries use them. In the U.S., all branches of the military, including the Army, operate aircraft with propellers. Given how heavily in use those systems are, it's unlikely they'll be replaced anytime soon by jets. Of course, that could happen in the future, but as of late 2024, the U.S. military operates these ten turboprop aircraft of various types outside of its UAV fleet.

