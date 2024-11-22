ICBM: What It Means And Why It Matters

It's been nearly 80 years since the U.S. dropped two nuclear bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The massive loss of life and destruction caused by these atomic bombs led to Japan's surrender in World War 2. As the only instances of nuclear weapons being used against a civilian population, these bombings — to this day — serve as stark reminders about the sheer power these weapons of mass destruction possess. Since the 1945 nuclear bombings, nuclear weapons have only gotten more powerful and destructive. What has also become more advanced are the ways in which militaries deliver this atomic force.

Contrary to 1945, when the United States used B-29 bomber aircraft to drop these weapons over Japan, today, powerful militaries across the world have a far more efficient means to deploy missiles to virtually any point on the globe. Known as Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles or ICBMs, these are among the most advanced and feared weapon delivery systems in existence today. Several countries on the planet are known to possess ICBMs, including the United States, Russia, China, India, the United Kingdom, and France. Each of these countries also possesses nuclear warheads.