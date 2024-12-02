Here's What The Letters Mean On Military Aircraft

We humans love to label everything we can, especially everything we make. You visit an art museum, and nearly every painting and sculpture bears its creator's signature. The same is true for military aircraft.

Most vehicles have some very weird names. Take one of the best commercial jets around, the Boeing 747-8, as an example. The first part of its name, Boeing, makes sense because Boeing Commercial Airplanes manufactured the vehicle, but what about the 747-8 part? Is it called the 747 because it's the successor to the Boeing 737? Surprisingly, no. What's with the 8 in its name? Since prior models were given labels such as the 747-100 and 747-400, why did Boeing go with 8? Why not 800?

Nobody except the designers can say for sure, especially because each commercial airline manufacturer tends to follow their own naming conventions. Military aircraft, however, obey far more rigid vehicle designation rules. At first glance, these labels might be a jumble of letters and numbers on par with a car license plate –- vanity plates notwithstanding. However, that alphanumeric chaos is only skin deep. Here we will take a look at the method behind the madness that is the U.S. military's aircraft designation system.

