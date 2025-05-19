How Fast Can A Hypersonic Missile From China Reach The US?

One of the key military innovations of the 21st century is the development of hypersonic missiles. Leading nations are hard at work developing the technology to move missiles five times faster than the speed of sound, otherwise known as Mach 5 (3,636 mph). The Russian and Chinese militaries were the first to develop, employ, and use hypersonic missiles, with Russian hypersonic cruise and ballistic missiles used in Ukraine.

Advertisement

China has developed similar technology, and plenty of western nations are concerned about the nation's new capability. China can already strike the U.S. with intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), which are technically hypersonic. Still, the newer weapons like the Chinese DF-27 can strike Hawaii and are more than capable of penetrating the U.S.' missile defense systems. This is because hypersonic missiles travel so fast that they're all but impossible to intercept, making them especially dangerous for aircraft carriers.

There's not a lot of time between a launch and impact to detect and intercept a hypersonic missile, begging the question, "how fast can they reach the States from China?" The answer depends on several factors, including where they're launched, how fast the individual missiles can travel, and where their target is located. To simplify matters, we'll look at two scenarios: a hypersonic missile attack on Guam from Fuzhou, China, and another from Beijing to Washington, D.C., even though those cities wouldn't actually launch the missiles .

Advertisement