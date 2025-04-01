Which Countries Have The Most Hypersonic Missiles In Their Military?

China is not alone in the development of hypersonic missiles. Quite simply, when one world super power starts working on weapons advancement, many others always follow suit. The United States has not been as lucky with its development of the technology, despite investing billions of dollars in the research –$5 billion in 2023's budget. John Hyten, former vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, "My concern about the lack of progress on hypersonics is only increasing," according to the Wall Street Journal. The only missile the U.S. has completed is the Operational Fires ground-launched system but has five others still in the works.

Russia started its hypersonic research and development during the Cold War in the '80s and has been using that research ever since. It might be considered outdated research, but it has completed four missiles with another three in development. Avangard is the country's hypersonic boost-glide vehicle that attaches to its existing ICBMs. It can carry a two-megaton warhead capable of more destruction than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. More impressive is its Zircon missile, the first hypersonic cruise missile that propels itself with a supersonic combustion ramjet engine otherwise known as a scramjet, reaching nine times the speed of sound. Russia has used some against Ukraine.

France, India, North Korea, and Iran have all completed development of at least one hypersonic missile/glide vehicle while the U.K., Japan, South Korea, and Brazil have one or more still in development.

