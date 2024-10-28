Ramjet Vs. Scramjet: What's The Difference Between These Jet Engines?

Ramjet engines are a type of experimental engine designed to have no moving parts. These types of engines lack the traditional gas turbine that helps generate combustion energy and forward thrust as would typically be present in a modern jet engine. Instead, ramjet engines rely on the immense air pressure generated by supersonic airstreams to propel the aircraft forward.

Ramjet engines provide a simple and lightweight propulsion system designed for supersonic flight. They draw in large amounts of air through the engine inlet using the forward motion of the aircraft. As the air passes into the inlet, it slows down, but the dynamic pressure from the velocity turns into high static pressure for combustion. The fuel-air mixture is burned, and at the exit of the inlet, the air is at a significantly higher pressure than free stream.

However, ramjet engines have a significant difference in operations from a standard turbine engine. Since there is no compressor or turbine, the engine has no way to draw air into it besides the forward motion of the aircraft. In a standard jet engine, the turbine draws the air in to create the fuel-air combustion mixture. Without the turbine to draw air in, the ramjet engine requires a consistent, high-speed, forward motion to create the combustion of fuel and air. At zero speeds, a ramjet engine is completely redundant. An aircraft must move at a speed of at least Mach 3 for a ramjet engine to work correctly.

