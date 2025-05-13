Why Were Rocket Launchers Called Bazookas?

When it comes to heavy infantry weaponry in the history of the United States military, there's one name that always manages to stick out: the bazooka. If you've ever watched an action movie or played a shooter video game, you've almost definitely heard the name "bazooka" used to refer to an individual rocket launcher weapon. The weapon originally went into production in the early 1940s, near the end of World War II, where it made its debut launching rockets through the reinforced armor of Axis force tanks.

Advertisement

But what exactly is a bazooka? Technically, the weapon people refer to when they say "bazooka" isn't actually called that — the official name is the M9A1 Rocket Launcher. Why, then, has bazooka persisted throughout the years, becoming a catch-all term for personal artillery weapons? Somewhat amusingly, the term dates back to before World War II, specifically with Bob Burns, a radio comedian and musician who was popular in the United States.

It was thanks to this comedian and his bizarre, homemade instrument that the military personnel assembling the M9A1 Rocket Launchers started passing the name bazooka around.