Rocket Vs. Missile: What's The Difference Between These Military Weapons?

Oftentimes when somebody refers to a rocket, they're talking about one going into space, such as NASA's nuclear-powered Draco rocket, but that's not what we mean here. Rockets referred to here are the kind used in anti-tank warfare and those found on the old USS White River rocket ship from 1945. Don't confuse those with missiles. Missiles are rocket-propelled, but they're not the same. Rockets and missiles are two commonly used weapons in the armed forces. They're also terms that the general public frequently understandably uses interchangeably. Both weapons can look similar whether they're the kind carried by individual troops or large ones fired from a stationary launcher.

Moreover, they accomplish similar tasks. They're explosives that can be fired hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of feet away from their target and cause immense damage. Depending on the device, they can be thousands of miles away. However, there are some significant differences. For starters, rockets aren't nearly as advanced as missiles and they're significantly older, as well. Missiles, on the other hand, can be more precise. Let's dive in to the more minute nuances of these two weapons.