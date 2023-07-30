Everything We Know About NASA's DRACO Nuclear-Powered Rocket

Previous NASA rockets have used a variety of chemical fuels to get off the ground and move in space. The new Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) project seeks to use nuclear fission technology to transverse the stars and eventually reach Mars. According to a NASA press release, the agency has chosen aerospace defense contractor Lockheed Martin as the primary contractor. NASA and DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) are handing the design, building, and testing duties for the new craft to Lockheed Martin, while BWX Technologies out of Virginia will handle the nuclear fission reactor.

While designing a feasible nuclear-powered aircraft is a huge step in the future of space travel, getting humans to set foot on Mars is the real goal of the DRACO project. NASA's Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy says: "Working with DARPA and companies across the commercial space industry will enable us to accelerate the technology development we need to send humans to Mars. This demonstration will be a crucial step in meeting our Moon to Mars objectives for crew transportation into deep space."