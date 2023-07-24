How NASA's New Moon Lander Could Help Get Us To Mars And Beyond

It's no secret that NASA — along with others — has ambitions of putting boots on the Martian surface. The plan to get there first takes us back to the Moon in the form of the Artemis missions. Most of the Artemis headlines focus on the moonwalkers, and understandably so with only 12 people in history able to claim that title. But the Artemis missions are bigger and broader than they appeared, and NASA ultimately seems to have its sights set higher than just our nearest neighbor.

A recent announcement confirms this with the selection of a new moon-bound lander called the Dating an Irregular Mare Patch with a Lunar Explorer (DIMPLE). The large dark patches on the Moon are called "maria" — the Latin word for "seas" — because they were once thought of as bodies of water. In actuality, they're long-solidified lava plains. How long exactly? That's what DIMPLE intends to find out.

A small, unusual feature on the lunar surface has stumped scientists since the discovery during the Apollo program: a crater called Ina, the best known of what are called Irregular Mare Patches. These lumpy areas of the Moon look like hammered jelly in comparison to the relatively flat plains surrounding them, but they lack impact craters, indicating a younger age. Are they the result of collapsed caldera? Inverted lava flows? Gas explosions? Ground collapse? It's still uncertain, and scientists are sending DIMPLE to Ina to search for answers.