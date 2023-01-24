NASA Announces Plans For Nuclear-Powered Rocket With In-Space Tests As Soon As 2027

There is no denying that the rapid advancements in space technology and plummeting costs have made rocky launches more cost-effective. The increased commercialization of space has also meant that rocket launches are becoming increasingly common these days. For example, 2022 alone witnessed the launch of more than 180 rockets by government-owned space agencies like NASA, ESA, CNSA, and ISRO, as well as private space companies like SpaceX.

Despite the continued increase in the number of rocket launches and several advancements in propellants, the basic technology behind the functioning of these rockets has remained the same. Nearly all rockets used for space travel today fall into the category of chemical rockets that generate thrust by combining the explosive power of rocket fuel and an oxidizer. However, unbeknownst to many, chemical rockets are not the only type of rockets conceived by scientists.

For decades, experts had toyed around with the idea of nuclear-powered alternatives. Called Nuclear Thermal Rockets, these machines have the potential to be significantly more efficient and powerful than chemical rockets. Sadly, there has been little to no progress on this front for years. NASA, however, is seemingly wanting to change that. The American space agency recently announced its intentions to create a nuclear-powered engine that will power future space missions.