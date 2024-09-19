The Fascinating History Of The USS White River Rocket Ship From 1945

The U.S. Navy has employed a variety of rocket delivery ships for decades now, so it's not unusual for a missile frigate, Ohio-class nuclear submarine, or other ship to fire off destructive Tomahawk Cruise Missiles or any of the U.S.' plethora of rocket munitions. But back during WWII, rocketry was just getting off the ground — pun intended.

Advertisement

The USS White River might not make it on the list of the most legendary World War II ships, but she was definitely unique and changed what was understood to be possible in naval warfare. For starters, the vessel wasn't commissioned until after WWII ended, so she was never going to participate in that conflict in the first place. Commissioned in 1945, White River began life as a Landing Ship Medium (Rocket), or LSMR-501-class ship, and over the course of the White River's 25-year service history, she saw a lot of action, though not initially.

The USS White River only sailed for around nine months before she was decommissioned in July 1946. She spent some time in Florida with the Atlantic Reserve Fleet before she was recommissioned in 1950 to take part in the Korean War. She went on to serve during the Vietnam War and was redesignated an Inshore Fire Support Ship (LFR-536) in January 1969. The following year, the USS White River was finally decommissioned, having earned two battle stars for operations throughout the Korean War and 10 campaign stars for service during the Vietnam War.

Advertisement