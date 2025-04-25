Why Some Coast Guard Ships Had Missiles In The Cold War

Open warfare is always harrowing, but the Cold War was horrifically tense in a different kind of way. An attack may have been imminent, or it may never have come at all. For either side in a cold war, it's critical to balance increasing defenses, where needed, with not taking that step too far, seeming to offer a threat that would have to be responded to. This unique level of tension led to a range of experimental offensive and defensive efforts, one of the most intriguing being equipping some U.S. Coast Guard vessels with missiles.

The two global superpowers were in something of a stalemate, and for the vessels of the U.S. Coast Guard, it was no time to be caught defenseless by a surprise Soviet attack. This isn't to say that the vessels were unprotected as it was, but that protection against violence in the course of daily duties and self-defense in warfare are very different concepts. This is how some of the vessels that formed the Hamilton class of cutters came to be outfitted with RGM-84 Harpoon missiles.