What Kind Of Aircraft Does The Coast Guard Fly & Has It Ever Used A Helo Carrier?

Earth's oceans are vitally important, fascinating, perilous places. Whether you're traveling them for business or pleasure, it's an enormous relief to know that they're patrolled by the coast guard. The invaluable work of the institution can't be overestimated: The United States Coast Guard reports that it's responsible for saving approximately 3,500 lives annually.

This work, of course, would be impossible without the sophisticated equipment the coast guard has access to. Needless to say, boats and ships of a variety of sizes and functions are among their primary assets, with the United States Coast Guard owning and operating a total of 1,861 vessels (259 of which are dubbed Cutters as they are "65 feet or greater in length"). Among their number are small and medium response boats (367 and 174 of which respectively), 11 harbor tugs and 117 motor life boats.

This range of seafaring vehicles (which has included the extraordinary Eagle cutter) is crucial to allowing the coast guards to adapt to the various different situations they may face, but to keep them as adaptable as possible, they also have access to a fleet of very different vehicles: Aircraft. There are certain operations, vantage points, and tactics that are far better suited to an aerial approach, which is where this very different weapon in the United States Coast Guard's arsenal comes in.