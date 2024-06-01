The Amazing Story And Mission Of The US Coast Guard Ship Eagle

By 1946, years of war had destroyed large swaths of Germany's infrastructure, and the U.S. and other allied nations were picking through the ruins to see what might be repurposed or put to use. The German military had effectively been disbanded, including its navy, which was being haggled over as spoils of war. The U.S. Coast Guard needed a new training vessel and was lucky enough to find it in the destroyed German city of Bremerhaven. (Italy would end up giving battleship Littorio to the United States in the aftermath of WWII as well.)

Cmdr. Gordon McGowan, a teacher of seamanship at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) in New London, Connecticut, was sent to the bombed-out city to claim the ship from the derelict German navy in early 1946. The vessel wasn't the most legendary ship of World War II, and, upon seeing it for the first time, McGowan reportedly said, "Her gray sides were smeared with stains, the paint on her yards and masts blistered and cracked." Undeterred, McGowan enlisted the aid of the ship's former captain and crew to make her seaworthy and then sailed her back to the United States. McGowan rechristened the ship the United States Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) on May 15, 1946, and he and his mostly German crew set sail for the U.S. soon after.