What Is The Fastest Hypersonic Missile In The World? (And Who Owns It?)

Speed is paramount in designing missiles, so engineers have worked for years to improve how fast a missile can fly. The goal is to strike a target without warning, so the faster an object, the harder it is to intercept. Hypersonic missiles are classified as such if they're capable of reaching Mach 5-plus (3,836 mph). Several types have arisen, including hypersonic boost-glide vehicles, hypersonic cruise missiles, and railgun-launched projectiles.

Advertisement

Each of these areas is constantly developing around the world, including in the U.S., but the West is behind in developing them because the Russian Federation figured out the technology first. That said, technically, hypersonic missiles have been around since the 1940s and '50s, when the U.S. developed the Bumper rocket. Large weapons like intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are also hypersonic, but when people talk about hypersonic missiles these days, they're primarily discussing hypersonic cruise missiles.

Russia developed the 3M22 Zircon scramjet-powered hypersonic cruise missile and likely used it against Ukraine during an attack on Feb. 7, 2024. These missiles are believed to be able to reach Mach 8-plus (6,138 mph), making them all but impossible to shoot down with current technology. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed it could reach Mach 9 (6,905 mph) with a range of 620 miles, but that cannot be confirmed. Other nations, including France, India, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, North Korea, Iran, Brazil, and China, are hard at work developing their own, with some having completed projects, though it's unclear if they're in use.

Advertisement