What Would Happen If China Sinks A US Aircraft Carrier?

It's almost impossible to consider, but the sinking of a United States Navy aircraft carrier isn't something military planners have discounted. They are, after all, manmade ships, and they aren't indestructible. Still, they are tough to sink, thanks to the large fleet of support and defense ships that make up aircraft carrier strike groups (CSG). These include destroyers, anti-submarine ships, attack submarines, and, of course, the carrier's own air force of F/A-18 Hornets, F-35C Lightning II, and other aircraft.

Assuming China overcomes all of that and strikes a carrier with torpedoes and/or anti-ship missiles, it's a possibility. However, it isn't an action that China would undertake lightly because a sudden assault and sinking of a carrier would result in direct warfare with the U.S. Their assault would be compared to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which galvanized the nation in support of joining the already ongoing World War II.

The sinking would almost certainly lead to a larger conflict that could become World War III. It's unlikely to result in any other outcome. China would be prepared for this, though it would probably bite off more than it could chew when attacking the most technologically advanced and well-funded military in the world. Add to that the fact that the U.S. would have 10 more CSGs waiting to enter the fray, there's little doubt that China's sinking of an American aircraft carrier would not end well for them.