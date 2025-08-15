Does China Have More Military Power Than The US? Here's How They Compare

China has the largest standing military in the world by troop count, but numbers alone don't win wars. The U.S. military is built to operate anywhere, at any time. That's the big difference. The U.S. has over 800 overseas bases in more than 80 countries, while China has one base in Djibouti. Power projection is what separates a regional power from a global one. The U.S. Navy runs 11 aircraft carriers. China has three, including the supposedly "unsinkable" Fujian aircraft carrier. In terms of logistics, the U.S. has a dedicated Air Mobility Command and prepositioned supplies around the world. China doesn't.

Nuclear capability is also heavily lopsided. China is believed to have around 600 nuclear warheads. The U.S. has about 4,000, with roughly 1,600 strategic weapons. Even if China doubles its arsenal in the next decade, it won't come close to matching the U.S. triad of land, sea, and air-based delivery systems.

China may have grown its regional footprint, but the U.S. remains the dominant military power worldwide. When it comes to fighting wars far from home — and winning them — China isn't in the same league.