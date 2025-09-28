5 Intriguing Military Helicopters Used For Rescue Missions

The helicopter's unique capabilities make it a versatile craft. Speedier and without the limitations of earthbound vehicles, a helicopter's ability to reach respectable speeds, hover in place, and serve as a stable platform for various missions makes it a time and lifesaving device.

The first practical helicopter, the Sikorsky VS-300, took to the air in 1939. While the mass deployment of military helicopters first occurred during the Korean War between 1950 and 1953, the first military helicopters served little-known uses during World War II. The first military helicopter mission took place in the China-Burma-India Theater of World War II, when Lieutenant Carter Harman flew a YR-4B on the world's first helicopter combat mission. His task: a rescue. Which brings us to the wonderful humanitarian nature of the helicopter.

The world's most iconic military helicopters get plenty of attention for their high performance, menacing silhouette, and incredible capabilities. We've seen some strange examples, but the humble rescue helicopter has some trick gear and gadgetry that saves lives in emergencies.