5 Little-Known Military Helicopters Used In WW2

The introduction of the helicopter changed how armies operate. This multi-role aircraft can be a potent offensive weapon, an efficient transport method, a crucial medevac resource, and a versatile reconnaissance platform — to name a few. The first major conflict to feature helicopters was the Korean War, a role that was immortalized in the M.A.S.H film and TV series. Of course, the part played by helicopters in the Vietnam War also ensured that the craft's place in military doctrine and public perception was cemented. However, while the Korean War could be considered the conflict where the helicopter cut its teeth and the Vietnam War may be viewed as when it reached its turbulent teenage years, the history of the helicopter in warfare stretches back further than this.

In fact, the first helicopters to take part in combat operations did so in World War II. The Sikorsky YR-4B "hoverfly" was the first craft to have the honor of flying combat missions for the U.S. military. It took part in its first operation in May 1944. After the mission, Colonel Philip Cochran — commanding officer of the 1st Air Commando Group — wrote, "Today the 'egg-beater' went into action and the damn thing acted like it had good sense." However, the Sikorsky YR-4B wasn't the only helicopter to make its debut in World War 2. Let's take a closer look at the Sikorsky R-4B and some of the other little-known helicopters that laid the foundations for a warfare revolution and hi-tech machines like the Apache attack helicopter.

