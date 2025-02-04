4 Of The Best German Fighter Planes Of WW2

German engineers and scientists created some exceptional and novel military designs during WWII. Granted, not everything they created was an instant success, and they even created one fighter jet that was destined to fail, but German aeronautical ingenuity at the time gave Allied forces a run for their money. Until the United States sent the P-51 Mustang to Europe in 1943, the Luftwaffe claimed air superiority in most parts of Europe.

The theaters of World War II were swarming with notable aircraft, but Germany really tested some limits. The country started using electrically powered landing gears, moving away from conventional practices. Then there was its first operational fighter with a turbojet engine, which England was also trying to develop at the time too, that had a moment to shine before Allied forces found its weakness and exploited it until it was as useful as a paperweight on a battlefield.

Germany produced a plethora of planes throughout the war, from bombers to fighters, and they were always exploring new engineering techniques. These four stand out as the best the Third Reich had to offer.