How The B-17 Flying Fortress Helped Win World War II

The B-17 Flying Fortress was a workhorse heavy bomber employed by the United States and one of the most legendary planes of World War II. The bomber entered service in the 1930s and continued operating throughout the conflict, ending its production in 1945. Throughout its nine-years in production, Boeing produced 12,726 "Forts," and each one proved useful during WWII, making it one of the most-used bombers of all time behind the B-24.

When the U.S. entered WWII, it had few B-17s in its inventory, but that soon changed as production ramped up considerably in 1942. B-17s were stationed throughout the United Kingdom and Northern Africa, helping the Allies to bomb Axis targets throughout the region. This made it possible for the Americans to fly precision bombing runs in daylight operations, which improved target accuracy at the cost of increased visibility.

As a result, the B-17 was easily sighted and fired upon in most engagements, costing the Americans more than 4,000 aircraft lost to enemy fire. In one bombing raid on Schweinfurt-Regensburg, the Germans shot down 60 Forts. Throughout WWII, many Forts that were shot at and survived required extensive repairs to make them airworthy once more. Despite these complications, the B-17 helped the Allies win WWII.