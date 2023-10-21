Why This WW2 German Fighter Jet Was Destined To Fail

People don't intentionally set themselves up for failure, and things aren't deliberately built to malfunction. But when desperate times call for desperate measures, mechanical solutions that follow can be an abject disaster. Such is the case with the Germany military's Heinkel He 162 Volksjager (or the "People's Fighter"), the world's first operational single-engine jet fighter.

Colloquially, it was known as the Salamander in hopes of exuding the creature's fabled ability to withstand fire. And despite being called "one of the finest aircraft" one famous British test pilot ever flew, it has become more commonly known — perhaps mistakenly — as one of the worst fighter jets of all time.

The second World War was rife with critical moments that changed the war's outcome. One was when the Soviet Army drove back Adolf Hitler's attempt to seize Moscow in 1941. Another was during the summer of 1944 when the Allies broke through the German front in Poland. By the end of 1944 though, Allied bombers were relentlessly carpet-bombing Germany, and the Nazis were desperate to find a way to snatch back victory from the jaws of inevitable defeat.

On September 8, 1944, the German Ministry of Aviation ordered a massive fleet of cheap, maneuverable, single-engine jet fighters that could be flown with minimal training. The goal was to send them out in droves to take out Allied bombers. However, as evidenced by the Third Reich's unconditional surrender on May 7, 1945, things didn't go according to plan.