This WW2 'Earthquake Bomb' Was Designed To Miss Its Target. Here's Why

If you've seen the 1955 film, "The Dam Busters," then you might be familiar with Barnes Wallis, an English engineer and inventor best known for building an assortment of peculiar explosives used effectively during World War II. The movie focused on the very real 1943 mission codenamed Operation Chastise, where the British Royal Air Force (RAF) used Wallis' "bouncing" bombs to blow dams along the Ruhr Valley — a central Nazi industrial region.

These bombs were designed to essentially skip across the water — avoiding torpedo net countermeasures. It's this outside the box thinking that Wallis was known for throughout his career. Before bouncing bombs, he created geodetic airframes — which proved sturdier than most fuselage designs at the time.

Wallis' next invention stemmed from the need to bust bunkers. It's hard to know the exact number the Nazis built, but estimates place them over 25,000.

German bunkers were notoriously difficult to penetrate, from the Atlantic Wall to the 7,500-square-foot Tirpitz Bunker in Denmark. One such 26-foot thick steel reinforced concrete roof protected submarine pens at Saint-Nazaire, France, while the La Coupole bunker, which fired V-2 rockets, was covered by a dome made of 55,000 tons of concrete and was 16 feet thick.

Conventionally dropped bombs had no chance of damaging structures like these. So, using unconventional thinking, Wallis devised one that could miss its intended target yet still create enough destruction to demolish it.

[Image by Richard Hoare via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]