The Science Behind Bunker Buster Bombs

During combat operations, it can be tough for attacking forces to destroy fortified locations or bunkers. Oftentimes bunkers are protected by several feet of earth and concrete, making them nearly impossible for attacking ground forces to gain access to, and extremely difficult for conventional aircraft ordinance to damage.

Although just making a bigger bomb to take out a bunker may work, it's not a very practical solution, as you start meeting the limit of what bomber aircraft are able to feasibly carry. That's where "bunker buster" munitions come in. As the name so aptly implies, bunker busters are special purpose bombs where its sole purpose is to punch through ground, concrete, or anything else to knock out a target.

The concept itself has been around since World War II when Royal Air Force aviators developed 22,000 pound "blockbuster" or "earthquake" bombs to punch through Nazi fortifications. On one occasion in 1944, the German Battleship Tirpitz, the sister ship to the Bismarck, was hit by such a bomb and sank.

What sets apart a bunker buster from a regular aircraft-dropped bomb? It's not as simple as adding "more bomb," and relies more on how the bomb is constructed. Instead of exploding on a target, a bunker buster needs to explode through the target.