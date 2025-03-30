Helicopters have their roots in the pre-World War II era. Renaissance genius Leonardo Da Vinci famously conceptualized his aerial screw as far back as the 15th century, though the inventor never built the design. Like many of Da Vinci's unsung inventions, engineering had to catch up with his thinking. It would not be until the early 20th century that it finally happened.

Advertisement

On Sept. 29, 1907, French brothers and engineers Louis and Jacque Breguet accomplished a brief tethered flight in Gyroplane No 1., a 45-hp contraption that achieved an altitude of about a foot. Around the same time, the father of the helicopter, Igor Sikorsky, experimented unsuccessfully with his own designs. After decades of labor, Sikorsky's dream finally took flight on Sept. 14, 1939, when the world's first true helicopter, the VS-300, rose into the air outside of Stratford, Connecticut.

While the new technology arrived too late to participate in the second World War, it has left an indelible mark on every significant conflict since. Helicopters have revolutionized air power, prompting militaries to develop entire strategies around them. Their capabilities made them indispensable to any comprehensive battle plan. Every professional military force utilizes helicopters to save or take lives, transport materiel or move people in battle. In honor of helicopters' enormous impact, we explore 12 of the most iconic military helicopters in history.

Advertisement