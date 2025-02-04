10 Inventions You May Not Have Realized Came From Leonardo Da Vinci

Leonardo da Vinci was a genius of the ages, born to unwed parents near Florence, Italy, in 1452. Davinci's mother soon married another man, leaving young Leonardo to grow up on his biological father's estate, where he was treated as a legitimate son and received the standard education of the day.

Reading, composition, and mathematics classes formed the foundation of future intellectual endeavors, but Da Va Vinci considered his eyes the best tool for acquiring knowledge. He operated under a concept known as "saper vedere" — knowing how to see.

As an adult, Da Vinci split his time between Florence, Venice and the city most closely associated with his work, Milan. Under the patronage of the powerful and wealthy, he conceptualized, designed, and created masterpieces ranging from the Mona Lisa to the machine gun.

A pair of his most famous concepts, the helical air screw and an armored mobile gun platform, were so advanced it would be centuries before humanity was capable of producing a working helicopter or tank.

Da Vinci left thousands of pages of journals upon his death in 1519. For centuries, academics have scrounged those pages, uncovering dozens of designs, some built, others left theoretical, that would profoundly impact humanity.

In honor of one of the greatest geniuses of all time, we examine 15 inventions you may not have realized come from Leonardo da Vinci.