AH-64 Apache Vs. Mi-24 Hind: How Do They Compare?

The Cold War between the United States and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) carried on with increased intensity throughout the 1960s. The decade saw the two superpowers come close to nuclear annihilation via the Cuban Missile Crisis, and both nations' militaries turned vehicle development toward helicopters with a specific focus on helicopters that could function as infantry fighting vehicles.

The U.S. developed the AH-64 Apache, a military attack helicopter that replaced the earlier, now retired, AH-1 SuperCobra. The Soviets put together the Mi-24 (NATO reporting name "Hind"), which, like the Apache, remains in service today. Unlike the Apache, Hinds function as both a fire support and infantry transport vehicle. This makes the Hind more capable of accomplishing a variety of missions than its American counterpart, but which is better?

That's not an easily answered question, but comparing the two is possible. By looking at their specs, combat history, and how nations have used them in and out of warfare, it's relatively clear which chopper is the more advanced and successful. Each aircraft entered active military service around the same time, and since the U.S. and Russian Federation still utilize them, it's possible to determine which helicopter rules the skies.