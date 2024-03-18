Everything To Know About The Bell AH-1 SuperCobra Attack Helicopter

The fighter jet has been constantly transforming and advancing since the very first aircraft of its type, the Messerschmitt Me 262, but it took a bit longer for a true attack helicopter to arrive. In that arena, the Bell AH-1W SuperCobra would be a powerhouse in the U.S. arsenal for decades, and it was used by the Marine Corps.

The Bell AH-1's journey from Cobra to SuperCobra began with the limitations of the UH-1 Huey, an iconic helicopter that, while used a lot in Vietnam, wasn't really up to the new task as an attack option. Bell Helicopters' Mike Folse is quoted by Smithsonian Magazine as remembering that, during the conflict, the Hueys "could barely keep up with the troop transports they were supposed to protect." A less-than-auspicious start. What was plainly needed by the US military, then, was a helicopter with two crucial qualities: Speed and power.

This way of thinking quickly led from the humble Huey to the formidable AH-1, which would, in turn, give way to the very sophisticated AH-1W, or SuperCobra. Here's a closer look at Huey's shortcomings, the resultant rise of the Cobra and SuperCobra, and the latter's capacities and legacy.