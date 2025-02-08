5 Of The Fastest Military Helicopters, Ranked By Top Speed

Helicopters aren't the fastest things flying through the air, but they aren't all lumbering beasts either. While they're not supersonic like some jet airplanes, many military helicopters fly through the skies at breakneck speeds. Most of the world's fastest helicopter flights were in civilian aircraft, but there are plenty of military helicopters that can zip through the skies as well.

Tiltrotor aircraft like the V-22 Osprey are certainly fast, but they aren't traditional helicopters, and their speed is primarily a function of their plane-like configuration. An aircraft's top speed also isn't necessarily how fast it normally flies. That number is noted as its cruising speed, and is slower than the maximum velocity.

While it seems that the fastest helicopters would be used primarily in attack roles, that's not always the case. Helicopters are often used to ferry troops and gear into and out of combat, where speed is a top priority. Conversely, the world's best attack helicopters — like the AH-64 Apache — place an emphasis on weapons delivery. Speed is still helpful in virtually all military use cases, though, and these five models are some of the fastest military 'copters in the world.

